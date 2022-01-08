Laois students ready to excel at BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition

Five projects by Laois students from two secondary schools will feature in another virtual edition of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition next week.

Misogyny and racism are among the topics examined by the Laois secondary students selected for the final.

Heywood Community School has three projects.

They are "We know that sugar increases energy, but does sugar intake increase speed?" in the Biological and Ecological Individual section, by team Madeleine Kavanagh, Leah Gilnagh and Eabha Mills.

"Are we desensitized to homophobia and misogyny," is by Niamh Tunney in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Individual section.

"Pet Patrol," is in the Technology Group section.

Mountrath Community School has two projects.

"To investigate the views of different Irish youths on flags and symbols," is in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Individual section.

"A statistical analysis on the influence of anti- racist education on TY students," will also be in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Individual section.

Below: Niamh Tunney 4th year student at Heywood Community School Ballinakill, Laois, who will be showcasing her project 'Are we desensitized to homophobia and misogyny'.

In all there are 550 shortlisted projects to be showcased at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this January. Entries were received from over 2,700 students, with 1,440 project ideas.

Over 1,000 students will represent their schools and communities at the virtual exhibition which runs from Wednesday 12 to Friday 14 January 2022.

The finalists will be interviewed by an eminent panel of over 90 judges. This national celebration of science and technology is one of the country’s best attended events every year. For participants, the Exhibition offers a chance to win one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

The virtual exhibition has a spectacular line-up of performers and events which the public can enjoy, free of charge, by registering through the BTYSTE website here.