05 Jan 2022

IN PICTURES: Portlaoise Main Street stars in Laois 'townie' wedding

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A proud Portlaoise couple chose the unusual backdrop of the Main Street for their wedding photos on New Year's Day.

Sharon Preston and James Luttrell got married on January 1 2022.

They literally stopped the traffic on Portlaoise Main Street for these great photos by Joe Conroy.

The couple who both live and work in the town, wanted to spend their money locally as much as possible in their beloved town when they planned their wedding.

They bought all their rings and jewellry in Browne's Jewellers where the couple also took some photos. Flowers, hair and make-up were all sourced in Portlaoise too. They celebrated in the Midlands Park Hotel. 

Their actual local, O'Donohue's Pub in the Top Square, also features in their lovely wedding photographs. 

Sharon said that her bespoke wedding dress was the only item from another county, as the fashion designer Marian Murphy Cooney is a personal friend who has designed many dresses for her in the past in her role as a Rose of Tralee judge.

"You can't beat an Irish designer. I absolutely love my dress," she said.

"It was a pure local townie wedding. Local is the only way forward. It was lovely in the middle of the pandemic, I've never seen anything like it, everyone just rowed in to do anything they could to help us," she said.

Sharon was co-ordinator of the Laois Rose Selection for eight years, and now works at Portlaoise Educate Together National School as well as managing online services for Brownes Jewellers. She is now also a judge in the Rose of Tralee International Festival, in both Ireland and overseas. 

James is an animal nutritionist for Devenish.

Their wedding was held in the beautiful Most Holy Rosary church in Abbeyleix. The couple are taking off soon on a 'mini-moon' to Lanzarote, but plan a Mediterranean cruise this summer to kick off the start of their married life. 

