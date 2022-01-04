Search

04 Jan 2022

Community sadness as Laois shop shuts down

Community sadness as Laois shop shuts down

Sinéad Horan outside her family shop in Mountmellick, Laois. Photos: Kevin Byrne

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

There is great community sadness and a rush of fond memories in a Laois town at the closure of a family run local shop.

Ó Horáins in Mountmellick, a newsagents and gift shop has closed down after 53 years in business, with the loss of several jobs.

Proprietor Sinead Horan took the difficult decision to retire and close the shop her parents had first opened back in 1958.

She announced the news just before Christmas that it would close officially on New Year's Eve. The shop will briefly reopen for a closing down sale this Thursday and Friday, January 6 and 7 from 12 to 5pm.

Below: a final wave from Pauline, Sinéad, Breda, Aoife and Kitty. Photo: Kevin Byrne

"After coming home in the 1980’s to help my parents, Martin and Rose, to run the business, all these years later the counter has now become the basis for many long-standing friendships.

"This December 31st however, after being convinced by my family, I have made the tough decision to retire. My lifelong friends are all enjoying their retirement and maybe I’ve become a bit envious! So, the time has come to bite the bullet and join them. That means that I’m closing the doors on the shop for good.

Laois man receives OBE in UK's New Year's Honours List for services to the economy and innovation

"I want to thank everyone who has made Ó Hóráin’s what it is today. I will miss the chats, the laughs and all that comes with it. Thank you so much to the team of people who I consider to be more than colleagues- they are my family. A group of people upon whom I have relied on a daily basis- Breda, Kitty, Pauline, Dave, Nicole, Joanne and many more.

"I also want to thank my wonderful neighbours on the street, many of whom I’ve known for decades," she said.

Sinead was overwhelmed with the good wishes and memories shared by locals that followed her announcement.

"To everyone who called in to wish us well, the many cards, gifts, texts, calls and letters that came from near and far- really, the sentiment has been overwhelming. Thank you too for the kind words about my parents, and for sharing your recollections of them. I learned even more about how fabulous they were in the last week or two," she said. 

Geraldine Byrne thanked Sinéad on behalf of her daughter Aoife who has Down Syndrome and worked at O Horáins.

"You and your wonderful staff have given Aoife such a great experience of working in your shop. Aoife has truly enjoyed her time on a Saturday and truly looked forward to going in on a sat morning to work in your shop and enjoyed the chat and and laughs. I do have to say she was very upset when i told her but after all the tears were shed she said Sinead needs to do this for herself and her family. Its time for Sinead to get a break Best of luck Sinead and Thanks so much for giving Aoife a much loved job," she said. 

Annette Conroy was among many fondly recalling the lovely ice cream cones that O Horáins was famed for.

"Best wishes on your retirement Sinéad. Will always have good memories of the shop and fab cones after mass on Sunday's. It will be missed, it's a Mountmellick institution. Happy retirement," she said.

Snowfall in Laois as Met Éireann predicts more icy weather for Midlands

Hilary Donnelly recalled working in the shop.

"Aah Sinéad, I’m delighted for you and I wish you a very happy and healthy retirement. You so deserve it.  I also have a tear in my eye thinking that the shop is closing, it’s been a huge part of my life. It was my second home growing up. I learnt the best customer service skills from your Mam and Dad not to mention how to wrap gifts properly, and pull the best cones! It is more than a shop, an institution. Sending lots of love & hugs," she said.

Jimmy Johnson had the follow message.

"In the almost 20 years that I’ve known there was a place called Mountmellick, I’ve come to recognize this shop as an important part of this community. As with time, all good things must come to an end, but this shop will continue to live on in hearts and memories. My very first 99 happened right here!!! I wish everyone the very best and a most pleasant and happy retirement to you, Sinead!"

Local pharmacist Peter McElwee also wished her well.

"Wishing you the very best for your retirement Sinead - although I still think you’re too young!   Thank you and all your wonderful staff for your hard work and indeed service to the town. We will miss Ó Hóráin’s. From all of us at McElwees," he said.

Portlaoise falls from top spot in new IBAL litter rating

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media