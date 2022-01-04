Snowfall in Laois as Met Éireann predicts more icy weather for Midlands

It is finally starting to feel like winter in Laois this January, as the county woke up to ice and even snow.

This image was taken by Glamping Under the Stars in Ratheniska in south Laois.

Met Éireann is predicting further icy conditions for tonight in Leinster.

"Frost at first today will clear through this morning. Today will be dry in many areas with good spells of crisp winter sunshine. There may be a few rain or hail showers drifting into north Leinster. Cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a moderate northwest wind.

"Tonight will be dry, cold and clear with a widespread frost developing as temperatures fall to between 0 and -3 degrees. Northwest breezes will fall light, becoming near calm in many areas.

"Frost and icy patches will slowly clear during the morning tomorrow, Wednesday, for another cold and dry day with plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees, with a light westerly breeze or near calm conditions."

Thursday and Friday will bring sleet or snow on high ground.

"Unsettled and generally cold with heavy showers later in the week, some of hail, sleet and possibly snow on higher levels."