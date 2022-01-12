Green light for Portlaoise Hospital extension welcomed by Minister Sean Fleming

Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Finance has welcomed the news that planning permission has been granted for a new 2 and 3 storey extension to Portlaoise Hospital.

"This decision by Laois County Council is very welcome and I applaud the Council for dealing with this application in a very prompt manner," stated Minister Fleming.

"I was in contact with the County Council and the HSE in respect of this application, highlighting the importance of the development to provide these much-needed additional health services in Portlaoise.

"The proposed development includes a new Respiratory Assessment Unit and ancillary accommodation at ground floor level, an extension to the existing Paediatric Unit together with ancillary accommodation at the first floor level and enclosed and semi-enclosed plant accommodation and access to stairs at second floor/roof level etc.

"The proposed works also include separate ground and first floor links from the proposed new development to the existing hospital.

"The new 2 and 3 storey extension will be located at the east side of the existing hospital in Portlaoise.

"I will now be in direct contact with HSE senior management to ensure that this project goes to tender as soon as possible. I look forward to this progressing and construction commencing as soon as the tender process is completed.

"I want to thank all the management and staff in the hospital in Portlaoise for their work in progressing this project which will result in improved health services for people in Co. Laois and surrounding areas.

"Finally, I want again to acknowledge the outstanding work by all the frontline workers in the hospital and our health services who have been so dedicated to their work in looking after all our people during the Covid pandemic," concluded Minister Fleming.