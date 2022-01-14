Family of late Ashling Murphy request privacy say gardaí

Gardai have asked the public to respect a request from the family of murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

In a statement, gardai said significant progress has been made in the investigation but they also issued the appeal on behalf of the family.

"Gardaí continue to support Ashling's family at this time. The Murphy family are appreciative and overwhelmed by the national outpouring of support shown to them. The Murphy family have requested that they now need privacy, space and time to process Ashling's death," the said.

The family have spoken to the Irish Independent about their loss.

“The last thing she’d say in the morning going out was ‘Mam, I love you’,” her devastated mother Kathleen said.

“She was just a special girl. She’s the youngest, a little angel,” her father Raymond said, with tears in his eyes.

“She was a brilliant girl in every sense of the word. She was a great worker, with great drive. A marvellous musician. She crammed so much into her short life".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.