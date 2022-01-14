Search

14 Jan 2022

Family of late Ashling Murphy request privacy say gardaí

Family of late Ashling Murphy request privacy as gardaí make 'significant progress' in murder investigation

Family of late Ashling Murphy request privacy as gardaí make 'significant progress' in murder investigation

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

14 Jan 2022

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardai have asked the public to respect a request from the family of murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

In a statement, gardai said significant progress has been made in the investigation but they also issued the appeal on behalf of the family.

"Gardaí continue to support Ashling's family at this time.  The Murphy family are appreciative and overwhelmed by the national outpouring of support shown to them.  The Murphy family have requested that they now need privacy, space and time to process Ashling's death," the said.

The family have spoken to the Irish Independent about their loss.

“The last thing she’d say in the morning going out was ‘Mam, I love you’,” her devastated mother Kathleen said.

“She was just a special girl. She’s the youngest, a little angel,” her father Raymond said, with tears in his eyes.

“She was a brilliant girl in every sense of the word. She was a great worker, with great drive. A marvellous musician. She crammed so much into her short life". 

"We must not retreat into teaching our girls and young women that they should moderate their behaviour"

Laois Offaly Minister Pippa Hackett reacts to Ashling Murphy's murder

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media