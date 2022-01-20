Search

20 Jan 2022

Laois councillors mourn 'a wonderful character around town'

Laois councillors mourn 'a wonderful character around town'

The Late Johnny O'Brien, Portlaoise author

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Jan 2022

Portlaoise Municipal District councillors have offered condolences to the family of the late Johnny O'Brien, who died on January 7.

The Portlaoise man had published 11 books in his lifetime on the history of his beloved town.

Cllr Noel Tuohy described him as a "wonderful character around town".

"I'd like to offer my condolences to the family of the late Johnny O'Brien. Every community needs a Johnny O'Brien. He will be fondly remembered. He had stocking fillers all over the world. So many people were happy to get his books and the photos he printed," he said, speaking at the January meeting.

Sympathies over 'dreadful death' of Ashling Murphy given at Portlaoise council meeting

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley also offered her condolences to the O'Brien family. 

Cllr Willie Aird joined in condolences.

"His books were really appreciated by people living abroad, to reminisce about their childhood days in Portlaoise," he said.

Read a special tribute to Johnny O'Brien by former Leinster Express editor Teddy Fennelly below.

Portlaoise loses one of its true legends

Tribute on the sad passing of Johnny O’Brien

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media