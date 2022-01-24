Search

26 Jan 2022

Honest person praised for handing in money to Laois Garda station

Portlaoise Garda Station

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

24 Jan 2022 1:23 PM

There are good honest people still in the world, and one of them has done a good deed in Laois that has been warmly praised by the public.

A sum of money was found on the street in Lyster Square Portlaoise on Sunday afternoon, January 23.

It was handed in to Portlaoise Garda Station who are now seeking to return it to its owner.

Commenters have praised the honesty of the finder.

"Well done if the person doesn’t come back for the money the person who found the money should have the money to do what she wants with it," one person said.

"Isnt it great. That we have some decent people still in the world. Especially in these times of covid," another said.

"Liked and shared, did i win? Apart from that fair play to the person who found it," was another witty comment.

Contact Portlaoise Garda Station if you lost money in the area on Sunday.

