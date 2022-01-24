Four Laois schools to share out €230 k for work this summer

Secondary and national schools in Laois are to get a share of money for summer refurbishment projects.

The schools covered are:

• Camross National School - Electrical work

• Barr na Sruthan (Barnashrone) National School - Windows

• St. Fergal’s College, Rathdowney - Roof work

• Mountmellick Community School - Mechanical work

Laois Offaly Minister of State Seán Fleming welcomed the money.

"I am pleased that the go-ahead has now been given to these two primary and two secondary schools to proceed with these works so that they can now begin the process of appointing a contractor to commence works as soon as the schools close for the summer. This will ensure all works can be completed before the students and staff return to school for the new School year," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

He added that the separate funding for each of the four schools is not yet provided as the works have yet to go to tender.

The funding was welcomed by the Laois Offaly based Minister of State Pippa Hackett.

“It’s great to see that four Laois schools will be refurbished under the Summer Works programme this year with an investment in the county of €230,000," said the Green Party senator.