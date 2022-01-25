Laois council meeting paused over concern for wiping out housing plans

A special meeting to decided the new Laois County Development Plan has been paused this Tuesday morning over concerns that it will wipe out existing house planning applications.

The new plan for 2021 to 2027 would take out some areas that have residential zoning. It means that plans already approved could be objected to and overruled.

Cllr PJ Kelly proposed shortly after the 11am meeting started to adjourn it for another day, over concerns for one housing development in Killenard.

That plan is already passed by Laois County Council. Cllr Willie Aird pointed out that if they pass the new plan, anyone can submit an objection to An Bord Pleanala up to 5pm today, that would legally mean it could be rejected.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said that at least one more planning application for land in Laois would also be exposed to being objected and rejected.

The councillors had agreed the land zoning changes last September, but they have now said if they knew it affected planning applications in process they would not have done so.

Chief Executive John Mulholland agreed that a 15 minute adjournment to clarify the matter was best. It is set to reconvene at 11.45am this Tuesday.

More to follow.