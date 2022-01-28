New ban of farm waste burning in Laois

Search

29 Jan 2022

Laois County Council issues note to public

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

28 Jan 2022 1:54 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has announced a new prohibition on the disposals of agricultural waste by setting fire to it.

The council says that burning of agriculture waste is no longer permitted since January 1, 2022.  The local authority issued a statement in recent days.

"The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication (DECC) have informed Laois County Council that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are evaluating alternative options for the farming sector and discussions are ongoing in this regard between DAFM and the Air Quality Unit in the DECC," it said.

The council said it intends to keep the public posted on any outcomes from those discussions.

The council adds that under the Waste Management (Prohibition of Waste Disposal by Burning) Regulations 2009 as amended, an exemption was provided that allowed farmers to dispose of green waste by burning i.e. untreated/uncontaminated wood, trees, tree trimmings, leaves and brush which were generated by agricultural practices.

The exemption applied until January 1, 2022 under a Statutory Implement signed by Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan.

The Council advises people to read the regulations in full.

The Prescribed Burning Code of Practice provides basic information on planning, preparing and implementing safe, effective controlled fires for land management purposes. The Health and Safety Authority code on this can be read here.

