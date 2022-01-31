BREAKING: Woman dies in suspected farm accident in Laois

The scene of a suspected farm accident has been preserved in Laois for further investigation after the death of a woman on the property.

The woman, who is aged in her sixties, lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on the farm located in the townsland of Clonenagh, between Portlaoise and Mountrath.

Emergency services rushed to the scene soon after the incident which occurred around 5pm on Monday, January 31.

However, due to the nature of her injuries, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí attended the scene but are treating the death as a workplace accident and have notified the Health and Safety Authority who will carry out an investigation.

The deceased's remains have been removed from the scene to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

It is understood that the woman was married and a mother of adult children.