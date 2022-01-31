Search

01 Feb 2022

BREAKING: Woman dies in suspected farm accident in Laois

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Ambulance rushed to the scene

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

31 Jan 2022 11:17 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The scene of a suspected farm accident has been preserved in Laois for further investigation after the death of a woman on the property.

The woman, who is aged in her sixties, lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on the farm located in the townsland of Clonenagh, between Portlaoise and Mountrath.

Emergency services rushed to the scene soon after the incident which occurred around 5pm on Monday, January 31.

However, due to the nature of her injuries, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí attended the scene but are treating the death as a workplace accident and have notified the Health and Safety Authority who will carry out an investigation.

The deceased's remains have been removed from the scene to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

It is understood that the woman was married and a mother of adult children.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media