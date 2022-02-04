Popular Laois drama festival returns with exciting line-up

It may have felt like waiting for Godot, but the long wait is over to welcome a Laois drama festival back to the stage.

The hugely popular Mountmellick Drama Festival has announced its much anticipated return to the Community Arts Centre next month after two years of a hiatus. The festival was halted mid-run in 2020 as Covid-19 hit Ireland.

The week long competition festival has an exciting programme of both famous and lesser known plays, from Friday March 4 to Friday 11 when winners will be announced by the judging panal as to who go on to the national RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival.

Each night's play is followed by a critic's review on stage, with the option for audiences to pick and choose or make a week's entertainment out of it.

Below: Pictured on their 30th Drama Festival Launch are Mountmellick Drama Group with Rose Bergin Laois Tourism Colin Heslin Mountmellick Credit Union, Main Sponsor and Mary Brady, Laois Arts Officer Photo Denis Byrne

It promises to be a wonderful week, and the committee is working hard to ensure a warm welcome and the safe return for all in the cosily refurbished and biggest Laois theatre at 450 seats, now back to full capacity.

Fri 4 March: The Ray Leonard Players- The Beauty Queen Of Leenane by Martin McDonagh

Sat 5: Skibbereen Theatre Society – “Brighton” By Jim Nolan

Sun 6: Palace Players- Chapatti BY Christian O’Reilly

Mon 7: Mullingar Theatre Society- One Flew Over The Cucokoo’s Nest

BY David Wasserman

Tue 8: Ballyduff Drama Group – “Rabbit Hole” By David Lindsay Abaire

Wed 9: Kilrush Drama Group – “Little Gem” ( Adult only) By Elaine

Murphy

Thu 10: Dalkey Players – “Eurydice” By Sarah Ruhl

Fri 11: Prosperous Dramatic Society – “God of Carnage” By Yasmina Reza

Nightly Tickets are €12 (€7 concession). A Season Ticket is €60 (€35). Curtain up at 8pm sharp each night.

For bookings and enquiries call 087-7942994 or 087 - 4121205.

A brand new and exciting website is currently under development with the help of Vimar Digital Marketing and will be going live soon. See it on www.mountmellickdramafestival.ie

The main sponsor for the festival is Mountmellick Credit Union.