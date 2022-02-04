Search

05 Feb 2022

Popular Laois drama festival returns with exciting line-up

Popular Laois drama festival returns with exciting line-up

Mountmellick Community Arts Centre

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 Feb 2022 10:47 AM

It may have felt like waiting for Godot, but the long wait is over to welcome a Laois drama festival back to the stage. 

The hugely popular Mountmellick Drama Festival has announced its much anticipated return to the Community Arts Centre next month after two years of a hiatus. The festival was halted mid-run in 2020 as Covid-19 hit Ireland.

The week long competition festival has an exciting programme of both famous and lesser known plays, from Friday March 4 to Friday 11 when winners will be announced by the judging panal as to who go on to the national RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival.

Each night's play is followed by a critic's review on stage, with the option for audiences to pick and choose or make a week's entertainment out of it. 

Below: Pictured on their 30th Drama Festival Launch are Mountmellick Drama Group with Rose Bergin Laois Tourism Colin Heslin Mountmellick Credit Union, Main Sponsor and Mary Brady, Laois Arts Officer Photo Denis Byrne

It promises to be a wonderful week, and the committee is working hard to ensure a warm welcome and the safe return for all in the cosily refurbished and biggest Laois theatre at 450 seats, now back to full capacity.

Fri 4 March: The Ray Leonard Players- The Beauty Queen Of Leenane by Martin McDonagh
Sat 5: Skibbereen Theatre Society – “Brighton” By Jim Nolan
Sun 6: Palace Players- Chapatti BY Christian O’Reilly
Mon 7: Mullingar Theatre Society- One Flew Over The Cucokoo’s Nest
BY David Wasserman
Tue 8: Ballyduff Drama Group – “Rabbit Hole” By David Lindsay Abaire
Wed 9: Kilrush Drama Group – “Little Gem” ( Adult only) By Elaine
Murphy
Thu 10: Dalkey Players – “Eurydice” By Sarah Ruhl
Fri 11: Prosperous Dramatic Society – “God of Carnage” By Yasmina Reza

MEMORY LANE PICTURES: Electric Picnic is coming home - take a trip back to the last time it electrified Laois 2019

Who do you know - get tagging and sharing pictures

Nightly Tickets are €12 (€7 concession). A Season Ticket is €60 (€35). Curtain up at 8pm sharp each night.
For bookings and enquiries call 087-7942994 or 087 - 4121205.
A brand new and exciting website is currently under development with the help of Vimar Digital Marketing and will be going live soon. See it on www.mountmellickdramafestival.ie

The main sponsor for the festival is Mountmellick Credit Union. 

Europe's biggest agricultural show launches in Midlands after lockdown

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media