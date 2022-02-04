New Towns First policy a 'game changer' Laois Offaly claims TD

A new ‘Town Centre First’ policy, will revitalise towns across Laois and Offaly and be a 'game changer' for local communities, according to Laois/Offaly Fine Gael Charlie Flanagan.

Deputy Flanagan said his party is working to create stronger safer communities.

"This new ‘Town Centre First’ policy is crucial to that. It is a designed to support the regeneration of our towns and villages with targeted funding to support above-shop and town centre living.

“This ambitious and far-reaching policy contains a range of measures and funding supports aimed at making towns across Laois & Offaly more viable and attractive places in which to live, work and visit, whilst ensuring they are social, cultural and services hubs for the local community.

“It is really important that this ambitious programme be backed up by significant Government funding.

“As Minister for Justice, I was very pleased to secure a multimillion package for Regeneration and Low Carbon Town Initiative for the town of Portlaoise, which was the first of its kind in the country.

“Today’s major new policy is going to be a game changer for Laois and Offaly with local communities and local businesses central to reimagining and planning their own futures through a tailored plan. Our towns will benefit from Government funding, which will emphasise the importance of town centres as the central hub of our communities.

“The new policy is underpinned by multi-billion euro investment spread across major Government schemes such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), Crói Conaithe (Towns) Fund and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. Last year, over €410 million was distributed nationwide under the URDF and I understand a new call will be opened shortly, focused specifically on support for our town centres in places across the constituency.

Deputy Flanagan added that for the first time, towns will also gain their own dedicated Town Regeneration Officers, who will be crucial to driving future development.

"They will be full-time dedicated positions within both Laois & Offaly County Councils working with Town Teams and local business groups to design and implement town plans. They will also work to identify derelict buildings and assist in bringing them back into use, a key objective of the Town Centre First policy,” he said.