Search

08 Feb 2022

Family and vintage clubs raise huge sum for Laois Hospice

Family and vintage clubs raise huge sum for Laois Hospice

Presenting the cheque to Laois Hospice are members of the Kinsella family, of Ballyroan Vintage and of Knock Vintage Mens Shed. Photo: Alf Harvey

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

07 Feb 2022 8:53 PM

The memory of the care given to a Laois man during his long battle with cancer has again been honoured with a huge donation made formally this week to Laois Hospice.

Tom Kinsella from Ballyroan passed away in 2015. The support and help that Tom and his family received from the Laois Hospice home care team at such a difficult time was something that the family are forever grateful for. 

With Ballyroan Vintage Club and Knock Vintage Mens Shed, they now organise an annual vintage and tractor road run every St Stephen's Day to ensure that families going through similar circumstances are also able to avail of this help and support in Laois.

Below: the 2021 Tom Kinsella Memorial Christmas Convoy. 

While last year the event had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions, this year they went bigger with a huge draw, and got a massive response. They reached their ambitious target to raise €10,000 for Laois Hospice.

Laois GAA club set for big celebration of hurling championship win

That cheque was formally presented this week to Laois Hospice in recognition of the Laois Hospice Home Care Team.

Anne O'Rourke is Secretary of Ballyroan Vintage Club.

"We are delighted to say we reached the target of €10,000 for Laois Hospice. We would like to thank all who were involved in making it the most successful road run we have had, the organisers from both Ballyroan Vintage Club and Knock Mens Shed and Vintage Club. A special thanks to all who took part on the run and who bought tickets. And congratulations to our prized winners €1000 Michael Dalton, €500 Aisling Keyes, €250 Kieran Brophy," she said.

In the photo are: (seated front) Dan Kinsella, chairman Ballyroan Vintage; Colin Kinsella, Mary Finlay, treasurer Laois Hospice; Laura Kinsella and Niall Headen, chairman Knock Vintage Mens Shed. Also included in the picture by Alf Harvey are members of the Kinsella family, members of Ballyroan Vintage, members of Knock Vintage Mens Shed and representatives of Laois Hospice.

Laois councillors demand amnesty on sudden ban of agricultural burning

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media