Family and vintage clubs raise huge sum for Laois Hospice

The memory of the care given to a Laois man during his long battle with cancer has again been honoured with a huge donation made formally this week to Laois Hospice.

Tom Kinsella from Ballyroan passed away in 2015. The support and help that Tom and his family received from the Laois Hospice home care team at such a difficult time was something that the family are forever grateful for.

With Ballyroan Vintage Club and Knock Vintage Mens Shed, they now organise an annual vintage and tractor road run every St Stephen's Day to ensure that families going through similar circumstances are also able to avail of this help and support in Laois.

Below: the 2021 Tom Kinsella Memorial Christmas Convoy.

While last year the event had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions, this year they went bigger with a huge draw, and got a massive response. They reached their ambitious target to raise €10,000 for Laois Hospice.

That cheque was formally presented this week to Laois Hospice in recognition of the Laois Hospice Home Care Team.

Anne O'Rourke is Secretary of Ballyroan Vintage Club.

"We are delighted to say we reached the target of €10,000 for Laois Hospice. We would like to thank all who were involved in making it the most successful road run we have had, the organisers from both Ballyroan Vintage Club and Knock Mens Shed and Vintage Club. A special thanks to all who took part on the run and who bought tickets. And congratulations to our prized winners €1000 Michael Dalton, €500 Aisling Keyes, €250 Kieran Brophy," she said.

In the photo are: (seated front) Dan Kinsella, chairman Ballyroan Vintage; Colin Kinsella, Mary Finlay, treasurer Laois Hospice; Laura Kinsella and Niall Headen, chairman Knock Vintage Mens Shed. Also included in the picture by Alf Harvey are members of the Kinsella family, members of Ballyroan Vintage, members of Knock Vintage Mens Shed and representatives of Laois Hospice.