Search

08 Feb 2022

Laois man Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick pays beautiful tribute to his late mother

Laois man Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick pays beautiful tribute to his late mother

The late Rita Fitzpatrick with her son Noel.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

08 Feb 2022 2:23 PM

The well known television Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick has shared a poignant tribute to his late mother Rita Fitzpatrick.

Mrs Fitzpatrick died peacefully aged 92, at her home in Esker, Mountmellick on February 2. She was laid to rest on February 5 in Ballyfin cemetery.

Her son Noel has written this beautiful message to her.

"My Dear Mammy Rita passed away on 2-2-22. Sincerest thanks to all of you for your kind wishes for me and my brother and sisters these past few days.

"I loved my mammy beyond words. She believed in me when nobody else did and encouraged me late at night with my studies when I felt all alone.

"I have felt all alone these past few days… but then I remembered that she and I had the most wonderful past Christmas day together. She couldn’t look upwards anymore, so I lay at her feet by her chair where she could see me. She knew she was passing soon. She held my hand and whispered that she would always be inside me. I would never be alone.

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, February 8, 2022

"I asked her if she had ‘her bags packed ready to go’ and she told me… ‘Sure Noel, where I’m going nobody needs any baggage at all….. In fact, you’re better off without it.’ How right she is.

"Mammy never needed ‘anything’ – because in her serenity and her faith, she already had ‘everything’.

"Mammy was never one for ‘grand’ gestures and nor would she want a fuss now. It was ‘never about her’ – but rather about ‘what she could do for you’. She elevated everyone with her kindness, compassion, empathy and bright wit. Her humility in the face of her greatness is an example to all of us.

"Mammy had absolute faith that she would be reunited with Daddy in heaven and she has been looking forward to ‘perpetual peace’ in her resting place beside him, where we ‘tucked her in for a good sleep’ on this past Friday.

"As she said to me when she was tucking me in at night as a child – ‘Nite nite now… Tomorrow will be a lovely day’

"And so, now I give thanks for all the love you gave to our world Mammy Rita. As we give you back to the eternal light, your bright light remains with all of us who were lucky enough to share the magnificence of your smile. May you rest in perpetual peace. Thank you for everything Mammy. I will love you forever. Nite nite now…Tomorrow will be a lovely day. Because of you. X,"

Laois TD Sean Fleming apologises for 'stop complaining' comments about cost of living crisis

Rita Fitzpatrick was predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Tom, Sean and Pat, her sister Marie and her daughter in law Sheila.

She is mourned by her sister Philomena, her children John, Mary, Frances, Grace, Noel and Josephine, her daughter in law Geraldine, her sons-in-law Robert, Liam, Willie and Patrick, her brother in law PJ, her sisters in law Bernie, Ettie and Sadie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours and care team.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media