Laois man Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick pays beautiful tribute to his late mother

The well known television Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick has shared a poignant tribute to his late mother Rita Fitzpatrick.

Mrs Fitzpatrick died peacefully aged 92, at her home in Esker, Mountmellick on February 2. She was laid to rest on February 5 in Ballyfin cemetery.

Her son Noel has written this beautiful message to her.

"My Dear Mammy Rita passed away on 2-2-22. Sincerest thanks to all of you for your kind wishes for me and my brother and sisters these past few days.

"I loved my mammy beyond words. She believed in me when nobody else did and encouraged me late at night with my studies when I felt all alone.

"I have felt all alone these past few days… but then I remembered that she and I had the most wonderful past Christmas day together. She couldn’t look upwards anymore, so I lay at her feet by her chair where she could see me. She knew she was passing soon. She held my hand and whispered that she would always be inside me. I would never be alone.

"I asked her if she had ‘her bags packed ready to go’ and she told me… ‘Sure Noel, where I’m going nobody needs any baggage at all….. In fact, you’re better off without it.’ How right she is.

"Mammy never needed ‘anything’ – because in her serenity and her faith, she already had ‘everything’.

"Mammy was never one for ‘grand’ gestures and nor would she want a fuss now. It was ‘never about her’ – but rather about ‘what she could do for you’. She elevated everyone with her kindness, compassion, empathy and bright wit. Her humility in the face of her greatness is an example to all of us.

"Mammy had absolute faith that she would be reunited with Daddy in heaven and she has been looking forward to ‘perpetual peace’ in her resting place beside him, where we ‘tucked her in for a good sleep’ on this past Friday.

"As she said to me when she was tucking me in at night as a child – ‘Nite nite now… Tomorrow will be a lovely day’

"And so, now I give thanks for all the love you gave to our world Mammy Rita. As we give you back to the eternal light, your bright light remains with all of us who were lucky enough to share the magnificence of your smile. May you rest in perpetual peace. Thank you for everything Mammy. I will love you forever. Nite nite now…Tomorrow will be a lovely day. Because of you. X,"

Rita Fitzpatrick was predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Tom, Sean and Pat, her sister Marie and her daughter in law Sheila.

She is mourned by her sister Philomena, her children John, Mary, Frances, Grace, Noel and Josephine, her daughter in law Geraldine, her sons-in-law Robert, Liam, Willie and Patrick, her brother in law PJ, her sisters in law Bernie, Ettie and Sadie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours and care team.