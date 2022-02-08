Temporary closure of Portlaoise Main Street announced

Photo: Lynda Kiernan
A temporary closure of Portlaoise Main Street will be in place this Tuesday evening, February 8.
Laois County Council has announced that the Main Street will shut to traffic from 6pm to midnight, on Tuesday and Wednesday evening this week.
The reason is to facilitate the removal of the town's Christmas lights.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin with Minister Sean Fleming at the Laois Fianna Fáil Dinner in The Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow. Picture: Alf Harvey
