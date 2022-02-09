Search

09 Feb 2022

Just six homes now available for rent in Laois, none in Portlaoise

Just six homes now available for rent in Laois, none in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Feb 2022 11:53 AM

The housing crisis and rent shortage in Laois continues to worsen this week, with now just six properties on the market.

None of the houses and apartments are in the biggest town of Portlaoise, and one is a large hotel requiring a long term lease agreement.

This Wednesday February 9 all six of the properties are on both leading Irish property websites, Daft.ie and Property.ie.

The cheapest is a one bed apartment in Mountmellick for €900 a month, ranging to €1,300 a month for a three bed house in the village of Ballyroan.

Average Laois rent is now €1,146, up 117% from its lowest point

The others are a hotel in Portarlington for €750 a month, a three bed cottage in Mountmellick for €1,200, another in Clonaslee for €950 and a two bed apartment in Portarlington for €1,100.

Laois councillors have slammed the continued housing shortage.

Portlaoise Fine Gael Cllr Thomasina Connell noted at the last monthly council meeting on January 31 that that there were only nine homes to rent in the whole county that day. 

She blamed the not-for-profit Government approved housing agencies for the shortage.  She also said that their homes can never be bought out by council tenants as they remain the property of the agencies, unlike council houses.

"The approved housing bodies are buying them up. These will never be affordable houses because they are all rental houses. We're not going to deliver houses as a county council," she said.  

Cllr Willie Aird added that on that day, January 31, there was only one house to rent in Portlaoise, at €1,200.

Laois County Council told to stop buying houses on open market

He also called out the low income threshold to qualify for a council home in Laois as a "disaster".

"One thing it shows, there is no incentive to go to work. It's a total disaster," he said.

The income threshold to qualify for social housing in Laois is in the lowest bracket, at €25,000 for a couple with no children, and €30,000 for a couple with children.  Laois County Council officially requested a rise in the threshold last April to the department of housing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media