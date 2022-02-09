Search

09 Feb 2022

Laois people urged to have their say on local river issues

tidty towns laois

The River Triogue runs through the heart of Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

09 Feb 2022 7:53 PM

Laois are being urged to have their say on water quality through a number of open meetings as part of the public consultation on the draft River Basin Management Plan.

The Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO) will hold 62 consultation meetings throughout the country over the next month.

At these virtual meetings, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from LAWPRO representatives on the factors affecting water quality in their local area, with an opportunity for local stakeholders and members of the public to share their views on the Government’s draft River Basin Management Plan.

The meetings for Laois residents will take place on these days and times:

Mountmellick, Rathdowney, Durrow, Abbeyleix: Thursday, March 3 pm
Portarlington, Graiguecullen: Tuesday, February 15 7.30pm
Portlaoise, Mountrath, Stradbally: Wednesday, March 2 at 7.30pm

Click here to register to attend the online meetings. 

The consultation is currently open and members of the public or interested parties can make submissions online (until March 31st) at www.gov.ie/draftRBMP or through the Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO) at https://consult. watersandcommunities.ie/en/content/draft-river-basin-management-plan-ireland-2022- 2027 .

A full list of meetings and information on how to register can be found here https://lawaters.ie/rbmp- public-meetings-2022/.

The public meetings will be complemented by a new Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage digital campaign to generate as much participation as possible.

A statement from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said the draft River Basin Management Plan sets out an increased ambition for how water quality is managed in Ireland. There are 4842 water bodies in Ireland, organised in 46 catchment areas and 54 % of all waterbodies are considered to be at risk of not meeting Water Framework Directive objectives by 2027.

It says that a number of pressures are impacting water quality including agriculture, hydromorphology (physical changes), urbanisation and waste water treatment. The draft Plan also takes account of the impacts of climate change on our water and biodiversity.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, have today encouraged

Minister O’Brien said: “We all recognise the pressures and risks to our water and the draft River Basin Management Plan sets out ambitious plans to make improvements to our water quality. We recognise that more needs to be done, as a matter of urgency. Extensive engagement on this plan is already underway with stakeholders and I am asking the public to make their views count on this important issue.

"Through our digital campaign and in public meetings, we’re asking the public to think about water and how it is used in their daily lives and recreation, but also its role in sustaining communities and in the face of climate change. I’m hoping for a great response to this public consultation and encourage people to get involved either through the LAWPRO local approach or the Department’s at www.gov.ie/draftRBMP.”

Minister of State Noonan added: “By getting involved, members of the public will be helping to shape the overall management of Ireland’s rivers, lakes and streams. In recent years, we have made substantial progress in how we manage our water services and how we work together to protect and improve water quality, but challenges remain and we have much more to do. By working together, we can develop a pathway to achieve our environmental objectives and deliver the clean waters and healthy freshwater ecosystems that are vital for protecting public health, supporting economic growth and restoring aquatic biodiversity.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media