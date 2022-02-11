Lucky Laois jackpot winner Portlaoise Lotto

Lucky jackpot winner in €14,000 Portlaoise Parish Lotto
One lucky jackpot winner has scooped €14,000 in the Portlaoise Parish Lotto.
Portlaoise Parish has congratulated Michael Hennessy, with the ticket seller being Mary Hennessy.
Michael got all four number, 1, 3, 11, 15.
There were 13 Match 3 winners in the weekly lotto, who share €1,000 to win €77 each. See all the winners below.
The draw takes place every Thursday evening in the parish centre live on their website. The Jackpot now reverts to €10,000.
It can be played online via www.portlaoiseparish.ie with proceeds going towards the parish churches, schools and communities.
