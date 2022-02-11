Search

11 Feb 2022

LISTEN: Laois man donates part of his €10,000 2FM win to hospice

Will Flanagan with 2FM Breakfast Show presenters Donncha, Carl and Doireann

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

11 Feb 2022 2:53 PM

A Laois man has donated part of his €10,000 RTÉ radio prize to a hospice.

Will Flanagan played the 2FM Breakfast Show game Chock Blockers last Thursday morning, February 9.

He won the prize and instantly told presenters that he was donating €1,000 of it to St Francis Hospice.

Will is originally from Rosenallis and now lives in Dublin. 

Lucky Laois jackpot winner Portlaoise Lotto

He is a wedding celebrant and a secondary school teacher, and formerly worked at St Vincent's hospital in Mountmellick.

"I'm delighted," he told the Leinster Express.

Listen back to Will's big moment below as he flies through the quiz to win, with screams from the delighted presenters.

He is pictured receiving his cheque this Friday from presenters Donncha O'Callaghan, Carl Mullan and Doireann Garrihy.

"Huge congrats to Will, our €10,000 winner from Thursday’s game of Clock Blockers. That’s a lovely cheque," 2FM announced on their social media page with the photograph.

