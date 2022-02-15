€13.5 million announced to maintain Laois road network

Almost €13.5 million out of a national €597 million pot is to be spent on smaller roads in Laois this year.

Under the 2022 local and regional roads programme, the total figure of €13,449,496 for Laois includes €6,549,000 for restoration improvement, €1,010,500 for Restoration Maintenance and €311,000 for Climate Change Adaption & Resilience Works.

The money announced on February 15 does not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year. The grants will supplement Laois County Council spending from its own resources on regional and local road projects. More below allocation breakdown.

The money was welcomed by Laois Offaly Government representatives.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State in the Department of Finance, said there were highlights.

"I specifically want to highlight the funding for bridge rehabilitation and specific improvement grants. Also €680,000 has been announced to carry out works in Mountrath and Borris in Ossory.

"There is also special funding for Cycle Signs, Active Travel and Rural Speed Limit Signage.

"This announcement, so early in the year, gives Laois County Council ample time to carry out all these very important works in this calendar year.

"This will ensure that the people of Laois will get full value for the money allocated by the Government to Co Laois for 2022," he said.

Laois/Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan, has welcomed the money which he said is part of a national investment programme for regional and local roads.

“The main priority in 2022 continues to be the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road network.

“This funding is for the local authority to maintain and strengthen our roads here in Laois. The main priority is to be the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road networks," Dep Flanagan said.

"I am particularly pleased that the works at Poormans Bridge Abbeyleix has been allocated a specific improvement grant of €300,000.

“This funding for roads in Laois will make a big difference to people and businesses locally. Ensuring the upkeep and maintenance of our road network is essential in facilitating our future economic growth and securing job creation,” he said.

The Green Party's Laois Offaly Minister of State Pippa Hackett welcomed money for Laois and Offaly which is getting nearly €15 million.

"This includes an allocation for climate change adaptation works for roads vulnerable to the impact of climate change and severe weather events.

"In Laois, there is a further €148,000 for Active Travel, and this, together with funding for safety projects, including the provision for signage to support lower speed limits in housing areas, rural speed limit signage and “safe passing” cycle signage, means that more and more people will feel safer to use our roads for walking and cycling”, she said.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD, announced the Laois funding as part of a €597 million investment programme for 2022 for regional and local roads. He said overall funding will increase by over 4% this year.

His Department said the funding woold allow approximately 3,100kms of roads to be maintained and 2,550kms to be strengthened.

Minister Ryan stated: “The main priority in 2022 continues to be the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road network. Last year I introduced a climate change adaptation grant for works on roads at risk due to the impact of climate change and severe weather events. I am pleased to say that this funding will continue in 2022 with €15 million being allocated for 355 climate change adaptation projects.”

Minister Ryan also added: “Specific provision of €4 million has been made to assist Wexford County Council with road repair works arising from the flooding event that occurred in Wexford on Christmas Day.”

Minister of State Naughton commented: “This year we will spend over €26 million more than last year on our local and regional roads, demonstrating Government’s commitment to ensure a strong, safe and sustainable roads network. I am particularly happy to see continued investment of some €55 million, and good progress, on new strategic regional and local roads projects right across the country. Separately, €12 million is being allocated to road safety schemes that target remedial measures to improve road safety for vulnerable road users and vehicular traffic. This funding will allow in excess of 300 safety projects to be carried out. This also includes provision for funding to continue a signage programme which includes signage to support lower speed limits in housing areas, rural speed limit signage and a “safe passing” cycle sign.”

Minister Ryan also confirmed that a new two year work programme under the Community Involvement Scheme is starting this year with €15 million being allocated to the Scheme in 2022.

His Department said funding of €16 million is being allocated for 350 bridge rehabilitation schemes to be progressed. Bridge rehabilitation work is consistently required to maintain and renew an old bridge stock which is made up of approximately 80% masonry arch structures.

He added that provision has been made for a limited programme of strategic road improvement projects. 12 regional and local road improvement projects were identified for development, subject to necessary approvals, in the original 2018-2027 National Development Plan. A statement said six of these projects have been completed and construction will be underway in 2022 on a further four.

The main features of the investment programme include:

€282m for road pavement strengthening works

€75m for preventative surface dressing work

€84m for maintenance and strengthening works for which Local Authorities have discretion in the selection of roads

€55m for Specific and Strategic Regional and Local Roads Projects

€16m for Bridge Rehabilitation works

€12m for Safety Improvement works

€20m for Drainage works

€15m for Community Involvement Schemes

€15m for Climate Change Adaptation/Resilience Works

€14m approx. of miscellaneous grants including, training, salt purchase, velocity patching machines together with a number of pilot schemes

