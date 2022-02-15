Search

15 Feb 2022

Four Laois teens representing the county on national youth panel

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Feb 2022 11:23 PM

Four young Laois people represented their county this week at a national Youth Work planning meeting in Dublin.

Jack is a 5th year student at Portlaoise College and Tamsin Fitzgerald is in her last year at YouthReach Mountmellick..

They are both members of the youth council Laois Comhairle na nÓg, which gives children a voice in national Government policy.

Joining them were Matty Doyle from the UBU Project in Knockmay and Esraa Amour from UBU Project Colliers Wood.

All four are on a national panel at the Youth Work Ireland head office in Dublin. 

This new group called the Youth Participant Panel is made up of selected members from all over Ireland who will get the opportunity to plan and organise youth work events for 2022 on a national level, and set out targets to achieve by the end of the year. 

Each panel member will be assigned roles and responsibilities.

Below: The Youth Participant Panel in progress. 

Jack Bowe is delighted to have a say at national level.

“It is such a great opportunity to be involved in this group whether it be in planning, organising or using our voices to organise youth work events for 2022,” he said.

The four will attend monthly meetings in a mix of online and in-person events, with a meeting  to be hosted in the midlands in the pipeline.

UBU Projects work to ensure that young people from all backgrounds have equal opportunities to achieve their full potential within their communities and society.

