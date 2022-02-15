Laois community rallies around young teen diagnosed with cancer

A Laois community has given a hugely rapid outpouring of support to help a young teenage boy recently diagnosed with cancer.

Mountmellick student Eoin Coss, 13, is a son of Kevin Coss and Martina Dunne.

The well known and respected boy is a first year student at Mountmellick Community School, and a talented GAA and soccer player.

On Friday February 4 the news broke to the community that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Teacher Mags McLoughlin and family friend Michael Lith began an online fundraiser with a target of €5,000 to support Eoin as he embarks on his cancer treatment.

By February 15 it has reached over €12,000.

Michael explains further.

"I coach Eoins older brother Darragh for Mountmellick Soccer Club U19s. I also did this 3 years ago for Dillion Payne. He is a young man that should be out kicking ball with his friends and club instead of fighting the battle he has in Crumlin Children's Hospital. I just want to take some of the stress from Eoins family so they can solely concentrate on Eoin and not worry about anything else. God willing he has a long road ahead of him and they will need all the support of the town behind them. Mountmellick is a small town with a big heart," he told the Leinster Express.

The fundraiser describes Eoin as a loveable, talented teen.

"Last Friday the unfortunate news broke about young Eoin Coss. Eoin a loveable 13 year old teenager from Mountmellick who is an extremely talented GAA and soccer player and plays for his town in both sports. Eoin is in a battle of his own and is currently in Crumlin Children's Hospital battling Cancer," he said.

A big Shave and Wax fundraiser is already planned in a local pub next month.

"On Saturday 19th March 2022 in Turleys Pub, Mountmellick, Rian Coss, Darragh Coss and Mick Lith are all going to shave their hair off for this fantastic cause and hope to raise much needed funds for this young man.

"Dillion Payne is also going to wax his legs which is being done by Caoimhe Foynes. Please join us on the night in Turleys pub to help raise funds and support this young man on his journey. Thanks for all the support. #smalltownbigheart #FightWithEoin".

See the gofundme fundraiser here.