15 year old Laois boy making incredible outdoor fire pits

A fifteen year old Laois boy is already on the way to being a fine craftmaker and businessman.

Dean Fairbrother is from Coolrain near Mountrath, in the shadow of the Slieve Bloom mountains.

He is making beautiful, durable outdoor fire pits and has even solved the problem of smoke blowing into people's faces.

The Kilkenny College student had a bit of luck on his side, as his father has a steel fabricating business and plenty of high tech equipment for Dean to practice on.

The teen has already sold five of the metre long firepits, he told the Leinster Express.

"My dad got me interested in steel and last summer I started making my own stuff in my own shed.

"The firepit is made of sheet metal cut by a robotic plasma torch. I finish them off with fireproof paint that can withstand 600 degrees celsius. People come from all over to buy them.

"My mother had seen a firepit and wanted one. I added a chimney to solve the smoke problem, and a removable fire tray which also allows air to access the fire. I've seen some like it sold in the US but they are a lot smaller for the same price," he said.

Dean is the only son of Murial and Roy Fairbrother. He is hoping to eventually take on the family business, Albrim Ltd.

"Hopefully I can. My Transition Year teacher is looking for me to do it as a mini-company next year," he said.

Dean is in third year in Kilkenny College boarding school, so he fits in making the chimneys on his weekends, taking a full day to make each one.

His English teacher Sharon Byrne had tipped the Leinster Express off about his great product.

"His work is absolutely fantastic. It would catch my eye in stores. I think that makes it all the more impressive that a 15 year old has produced it. It's great to see entrepreneurship at his age and I hope he is very successful with it," she said.

"I'd like to thank Ms Byrne for her support and my dad for supplying the steel and getting me a few customers," Dean added.

His firepits are on www.Donedeal.ie priced at €295, or call Dean on 087 3848517.