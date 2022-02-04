Mountrath puts it up to the rest of Laois with its St Patrick's Day Parade plans

Mountrath is out of the traps with plans to stage a St Patrick's Day celebration and parade that the organisers want to be the pride of Laois.

The Parade is going ahead this year, Thursday, March 17, leaving from St Fintan’s GAA Field at 12 noon. The theme is ‘Mountrath Goes Green’.

The organisers want the entire town and surrounding communities to get get involved.

"We need the whole town and our wider community to come onboard to make our town Mountrath, the pride of the county. We are inviting all businesses, clubs, groups and individuals to participate.

"We all have five weeks to put our imagination to work, to have a days fun and help turn the town green," the say in the announcement.

If you have any queries you can contact any of the Committee members: James Kelly, Pat McSpadden, Sinead Kelly, Lynda Deegan, Patsy Sydes, Eddie Phelan, Mick Grehan, Carmel Lawless, Colette Phelan ☘️☘,

St Patrick's Day is sure to be extra special for many communities in Laois organising parades free from Covid-19 restrictions.

The Leinster Express wants to help organisers spread the word in their communities.

If you're looking for volunteers to get involved and also want to promote your event email news@leinsterexpress.ie