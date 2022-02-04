Search

05 Feb 2022

Mountrath puts it up to the rest of Laois with its St Patrick's Day Parade plans

Mountrath St Patrick's Day parade promised to be a total 'legend' of a day

The Honda 50 boys in they Mountrath Parade.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

04 Feb 2022 9:23 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Mountrath is out of the traps with plans to stage a St Patrick's Day celebration and parade that the organisers want to be the pride of Laois.

The Parade is going ahead this year, Thursday, March 17, leaving from St Fintan’s GAA Field at 12 noon. The theme is ‘Mountrath Goes Green’.

The organisers want the entire town and surrounding communities to get get involved.

"We need the whole town and our wider community to come onboard to make our town Mountrath, the pride of the county. We are inviting all businesses, clubs, groups and individuals to participate.

"We all have five weeks to put our imagination to work, to have a days fun and help turn the town green," the say in the announcement.

If you have any queries you can contact any of the Committee members: James Kelly, Pat McSpadden, Sinead Kelly, Lynda Deegan, Patsy Sydes, Eddie Phelan, Mick Grehan, Carmel Lawless, Colette Phelan ☘️☘,

WATCH: Laois links get a laugh as The 2 Johnnies announce new drivetime show on national radio

St Patrick's Day is sure to be extra special for many communities in Laois organising parades free from Covid-19 restrictions.

The Leinster Express wants to help organisers spread the word in their communities.

If you're looking for volunteers to get involved and also want to promote your event email news@leinsterexpress.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media