31 Jan 2022

Busy Laois shop and filling station in line to win prestigious retail award

Conor Ganly

31 Jan 2022 9:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A busy Laois filling station and shop has been shortlisted for a prestigious retail award.

Mighty MolsMountrath has been shortlisted in the Food to Go Retailer of the Year and C-Store Off-Licence Retailer of the Year categories.

A statement said the ShelfLife C-Store Awards are the only comprehensive and independently judged business accolades for the C-Store sector and MACE.

To be shortlisted for a ShelfLife C-Store Award is a big achievement for the staff at the Mountrath shop, while winning an award is the high point of the year for those fortunate enough to do so.

Commenting on their achievement to date, MACE Sales Director Peter Dwan said: “The honour of being shortlisted in the annual ShelfLife National C-Store Award is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of MACE, Mighty MolsMountrath. To be shortlisted in two categories is truly outstanding and I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Dermot Mulhall and all involved on being shortlisted.”

The 20th annual ShelfLife National C-Store Awards in association with Cuisine De France & The National Lottery will take place at Dublin’s Royal Marine Hotel on March 10.

A high point in the retail calendar every year, the gala ceremony will be an opportunity to celebrate the hard-working retail managers who have shown tremendous dedication to their customers and colleagues during the outbreak of Covid-19.

