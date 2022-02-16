Search

16 Feb 2022

Students with epilepsy face 'unacceptable' exam rules insists Laois Offaly TD

Carol Nolan

16 Feb 2022 4:53 PM

It is unacceptable that Leaving Cert and other exam students with epilepsy have to reset a test if they have a seizure, according to the Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan.

Dep Nolan, a teacher by training, made the call when extending her support to the 1,724 people in her Dáil constituency who live with epilepsy. Deputy Nolan was speaking to mark International Epilepsy Day.

“I have consistently called for the provision of increased supports for those people who live with epilepsy and indeed their families,” Deputy Nolan stated.

“This includes the provision of accommodations at the educational level for epileptic students who may have experienced a seizure during exams.

"The current situation as I understand it is that if a student has a seizure then that means they may have to sit the entire exam the following year. This is totally unacceptable.

"I am aware that the Brainwave project is trying to develop a Pathway of Community Care Supports for people with epilepsy in Ireland.

"It is crucial for the 1,724 in Laois Offaly who live with epilepsy that projects like these continue to receive funding support to keep them going, not least because as I understand it, there are 2,000 new diagnoses of epilepsy each year on a national basis.

"It is also important that any difficulties accessing or paying for medication are addressed and that to the greatest extent possible we maintain a joint approach between staff based in hospitals, primary care and the community care to support people with epilepsy in the management of their condition,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

In her statement the TD said that the advocacy organisation Epilepsy Ireland, estimates that there are approximately 40,000 people living with epilepsy across Ireland making it one of the most common neurological conditions in the country.

