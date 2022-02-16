Future of Durrow Scarecrow Festival hangs on local meeting

The return of the nationally beloved Durrow Scarecrow Festival hangs in the balance.

The Laois festival attracts busloads of visitors from all over Ireland every August Bank Holiday week, but the scarecrows had to go into storage for the last two years thanks to the Covid pandemic.

Now the local community is meeting to decide if the will and manpower is there to revive it once again.

"After a difficult two years a decision will be made in the coming days regarding the 2022 Durrow Scarecrow Festival. We would appreciate it if all businessses, clubs and potential volunteers could attend so that we can establish if the event is viable to run this year," the committee has announced.

This Thursday, a meeting will take place at Durrow Library at 8pm to consider its future.

If the festival goes ahead, it will take place from July 24 to August 1 inclusive.