American multinational pizza chain to open new Laois restaurant

Domino's Pizza
A popular American multinational pizza chain is to open a restaurant in Laois.
A Domino's Pizza restaurant will soon be open in Market Square in Portlaoise, in what was once the Portlaoise Arms pub.
The building was modernised and advertised for lease but it has been vacant since 2008.
This week the windows have been covered in Domino's livery, with a callout for staff and delivery drivers.
A Domino's Pizza restaurant had briefly opened in Portlaoise before, at the Parkside shopping centre.
Image below by Leinster Express.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.