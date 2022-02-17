LATEST Storm Eunice : Top Met Éireann forecasts Storm RED status impact #stormeunice

One of Met Éireann's top meteorologists Gerry Murphy gave the expert outlook on Storm Eunice which will lockdown many counties in Ireland due to Storm Red and Orange weather warnings.

Met Éireann has issued Status Red wind warnings for Storm Eunice for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford the highest level of warning, with an Orange snow warning for several northern and western counties.

Schools will not open right along the west coast as a result.

The forecaster flagged the upgrade of the storm to the two counties in press statement issued on Thursday, February 17 in which it also gave the latest on the storm.

It said that along with the extremely strong and damaging winds, Storm Eunice will also bring spells of heavy rain and snow leading to challenging and disruptive travel conditions.

Mr Murphy outlined what is on the cards.

“Early tonight strong winds, rain and sleet will move in from the southwest as Storm Eunice approaches. We’re going to see winds really picking up in the early hours of Friday morning with storm force winds, heavy rain and snow leading to very challenging conditions. We can expect to see fallen trees, damage to power lines and buildings, with hazardous driving conditions, delays and cancellations to transport,” he said.

Mr Murphy said wind speeds will reach 80km/h with gusts in excess of 130km/h in red zone areas.

"Red warnings mean weather conditions will be extremely dangerous with a significant threat to life – we’re urging people in these areas not to make unnecessary journeys and follow advice from local authorities and emergency services.”

Status Orange wind warnings are also in place for for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster, Galway. Mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h are expected in these counties.

Meteorologist Gerry Murphy continued: “As well as strong winds, Storm Eunice will bring heavy rain and snow and this will also lead to some challenging conditions. An Orange snow warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon until Friday afternoon, with heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard conditions and treacherous driving conditions.”

Met Éireann said that wind and snow warnings are also in place for Northern Ireland through tomorrow, with red and orange marine warnings in place across all Irish coastal waters with violent storm conditions at sea.

Status Yellow - Wind & Rain & Snow warning for Ireland

Met Éireann Weather Warning

A Status Yellow wind, rain and snow warning for Ireland is in place for Thursday night and on Friday bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow. This is valid from 1am Friday to 3pm Friday, February 18.

For the most accurate and up to date forecast for your area on the island of Ireland go to met.ie.

The latest weather advisories and warnings for Ireland are on the Met Éireann Warnings page.