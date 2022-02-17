Collapsing old stone arch bridge in Laois to be replaced by concrete

An old stone arch bridge near the Slieve Blooms in Laois is set to be demolished due to being severely compromised and in danger of collapsing, according to Laois County Council.

The local authority wants to replace it with a concrete structure because of major concerns over its safety.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, briefed Laois County Councillors were briefed on the condition of the structure on Thursday, February 17.

The 2.8 metre bridge carries the L2013 local road over the Rosenallis stream, a tributary of the River Barrow. It is located 1.7km north of Rosenallis.

He said the council identified defects of the single span Meelick Bridge masonry arch bridge during an inspection in January.

“The integrity of the arch barrel which supports the carriageway is seriously compromised and in danger of collapse,” he said.

He said the arch barrel has flattened and is in very poor condition.

“There are sections of missing masonry and areas of dropped stonework at the crown,” he said.

He reported that the riverbed beneath the bridge has been subjected to scour damage. He found that the ground beneath the abutment foundations has been totally eroded beneath the north abutment and partly beneath the south abutment.

He also found cracks.

“There are major vertical cracks in the spandrel walls and parapets above the quarter points of the arch barrel at both ends, which are indicative of failure of the arch barrel,” he reported.

In summary he found that the structure is in poor condition and the condition of the arch barrel is a major concern.

“The integrity of the arch barrel, which provides support to the carriageway, is severely compromised,” he found.

Addressing the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting, Mr Kenny said the council recommends the replacement of the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert.

The council will also install precast concrete wingwalls and headwalls and rebuild the stone parapets. The carriageway and verges will also be resurfaced. He said this would take place in the very near future.

The move was welcomed by Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil. He said the bridge has to carry a lot of heavy traffic.