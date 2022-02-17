Laois council publishes report about 'at risk' bridge that residents don't want concreted

Laois County Council claims it is willing to engage with local people on the repair of a wooden and steel bridge which they say is 'at risk' and has 'defects' .

While, local residents have planned a protest to demonstrate against replacing the wooden deck with concrete, a three tonne weight has limited its use due to a finding that the bridge cannot safely carry heavy traffic.

An engineering report on the condition of the Woodenbridge in the Ballacolla area was presented at a meeting of the February Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, told councillors that the bridge deck is made from steel girders and railway sleepers. He said this is supported by mass concrete abutments while the parapets are of light steel railings and concrete block ends.

He reported that it carries the L5638 local road over the Erkina River, 5km west of Durrow, in the townland of Ballyboodin, Ballacolla. Is not a protected structure.

He said an inspection of the bridge in 2019 found "defects" in a number of structural elements including the abutments, beams, parapets and surfacing. He added that the load carrying capacity of the bridge was questionable and a load assessment was recommended.

He said that another assessment of the structure was carried out in 2021. Mr Kenny explained that this found that the deck was not capable of carrying the required 40 tonnes. This led to a three tonne weight limit being enforced in late 2021. The engineer added said this would remain in place until the detailed analysis is complete.

Further analysis of the structure is proposed said Mr Kenny who added that the structural elements which are deemed to be "at risk" will require further investigation.

He added that depending on the outcome of the analysis, it may be necessary to undertake strengthening works to increase the load carrying capacity of the bridge to the required 40 tonnes.

However, referring to the opposition to the replacement of wood with concrete, Mr Kenny said engagement is possible.

"Laois County Council are aware of the local resident's appeal that any works to the bridge would be with like for like material. Therefore, options are being explored to determine if timber can be included in the fabric of the strengthened bridge," he said.

But he reminded councillors what the priority must be.

"The primary concern for Laois County Council is the safety of those using the bridge," he said.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, said the residents do not want to lose the timber deck. He said he supported them on this. He welcomed the weight restriction and plan for repair work.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, also welcomed the commitment to repair the bridge as did Cllr Ollie Clooney also an Independent.

"I can see where the residents are coming from because it is steeped in heritage," said Cllr Clooney.

Mr Kenny accepted the "unique" status of the bridge and he said "every effort" would be made to maintain the fabric of the structure.

A number of meetings have already taken place in the Woodenbridge area where local residents set out their opposition to the use of concrete instead of wood on the deck.

The latest of these took place on the eve of the council meeting where the engineer presented his report to councillors.

Michael G. Phelan issued a statement announcing the protest in the wake of the meeting.

"The Woodenbridge has served the public for almost 100 years and has become part of the identity of the area along with the history and heritage that surrounds it.

"The Woodenbridge also has tourism values as it is possible the only Woodenbridge in Ireland currently carrying public traffic. This also presents a real need for it to be retained," he said.

The statement added that the public rally to "Save The Woodenbridge" on Sunday, March 6 at The Woodenbridge at 12 noon.