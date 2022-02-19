Laois TD believes green light for Glanbia to benefit thousands of families

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan is among a number of TDs to back the green light for Glanbia to build a big cheese plant in Kilkenny.

A Fine Gael statement said its South East representatives, Deputies Charlie Flanagan, John Paul Phelan, Paul Kehoe, David Stanton and Senators John Cummins and Garret Ahearn, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold An Bord Pleanála’s ruling to grant planning for Glanbia Ireland and Royal A-ware’s continental cheese plant at Belview near the Kilkenny-Waterford border.

“We welcome this decision and hope that it is the end of the road for objections," said he Fine Gael Oireachtas members.

“The long delay is regrettable and was wholly avoidable. It clearly demonstrates there is an element within An Taisce that are anti-business and anti-rural.

“We respectfully hope that the long wait is now over for the thousands of farm families in this region who invested in their herds and world-class housing and milking facilities to meet demand for their quality produce and whose livelihoods have been put in jeopardy over the past number of years.

“Unfortunately building cost inflation has spiralled since this project was first proposed and we acknowledge the frustration and the anxiety created for Glanbia Ireland and its Dutch partner in this project.

"It is imperative that no further roadblocks are thrown in the way of this project and that construction can commence without delay,” concluded the statement.

An Taisce fought the plant because they claimed that allowing more dairy production which goes against the Government's aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.