Search

19 Feb 2022

Action to make parking opposite Portlaoise school illegal

Action to make parking opposite Portlaoise school illegal

The entrance to Ardan Glas, Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

19 Feb 2022 6:53 PM

Residents of a housing estate in Portlaoise want action taken to stop schooltime traffic from blocking their estate entrance.

The Ardan Glas estate faces Portlaoise College.

The residents requested a meeting some months ago with Laois County Council to highlight their issues, and the council has now agreed that work will be undertaken to make parking illegal in areas of the estate.

Portlaoise Municipal District's February meeting heard an update from engineer Wes Wilkinson.

"Ardan Glas is on the Mountrath road opposite Portlaoise College. I met residents and issues were highlighted to me about parking near the entrance and up the hill towards the back part of the estate. 

Three more roundabouts demanded on 'forgotten' busy Portlaoise road

"It becomes congested particularly at school collection times. There is concern that there would not be emergency access during those periods," he said.

He had a sketch for Portlaoise councillors to approve, showing where double yellow lines are to be painted at the junction. The lines make it illegal to park at any time, so that a traffic warden can then issue tickets to offenders.

A yellow box is also proposed inside the estate entrance, which Mr Wilkinson said would improve road visibility and safety.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley proposed a go-ahead, seconded by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald. 

"I fully support this, it is badly needed. There are other areas, can we do them at the same time?  I am thinking of the Timahoe Road near the adult daycare centre, and the Borris Road. Can a contractor do them all together?" Cllr Fitzgerald asked.

Another mattress amnesty day requested for Laois

Mr Wilkinson said that those areas are on a list of works to be completed in 2022.

"It is great to see this . Ardan Glas has been asking for this for years, they are a great residents association," Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media