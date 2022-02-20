Laois firefighters attend blaze that guts apartment block

Members of the County Laois Fire and Rescue Service joined firefighters from Kildare and Carlow to tackle a blaze that has caused considerable damage at a disused apartment block in County Kildare over the weekend.

Emergency services from the three counties attended the scene on Nelson Street in Athy according to the Emergency Times website. It's understood that the fire broke out at approximately 11pm.

Fire Service hydraulic platform was used to help extinguish the blaze, which was through the roof of the building.

One local told EmergencyTimes.ie the fire was 'through the roof' when the fire brigade arrived, and he praised the firefighters for preventing the fire from spreading. More below picture.

Picture taken in daylight of the fire hit building. Pic: Emergency Times

Athy Fire Service were first on the scene, followed by a crew from Stradbally and a third crew from Carlow town which brought a specialist high-rise firefighting appliance.

A fire engine from each of the three stations, a Water Tanker from Athy and an Hydraulic Platform (HP) from Carlow town stations were in attendance.

Firefighters fought the fire from each side of the cornered dwelling and also from overhead in the HP as the fire brigade worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other buildings.

Locals said fire crews began to leave the scene at around 3am. Nobody is understood to have been injured but Gardaí are investigating.