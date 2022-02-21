Search

21 Feb 2022

Lower public transport fares needed now insists Laois public representative

portarlington

Train pulls into Portarlington Train station

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

21 Feb 2022 10:29 AM

A Laois Labour representative has called for lower public transport fares now to help tackle the cost of living and support people to get back on public transport.

Eoin Barry, who is running in the latest Seanad election, said cuts must be accelerated.

“The 20% cut to public transport fares won’t come in until May. People are already struggling with the high cost of living, and as Covid restriction are lifted, now is the time to encourage people back onto the bus and train.

“There’s been lots of commitments from the government to support public transport, but they all seem to be on the long finger.

“The Budget promised half price fares for young people aged between 19 and 23 but we still have no idea when this will become a reality. All we’ve been told is mid-2022," he said.

The Graigucullen Portarlington Municipal District representative said the Labour Party revealed that there are no plans yet in place to ensure the half price fares for young people apply to all commercial operators which provide a lot of services outside of the main towns and cities. 

"Once again rural areas are being left behind. When this announced in the October Budget we were told it would apply to the national transport network.

"With more people availing of flexible working arrangements after the pandemic, maybe spending 3 days in the office, and two working at home there is a need to also update the annual TaxSaver ticket to make it more flexible. For commuters this is a major concern. Ensuring people make greater use of public transport is central to meeting our carbon targets.

“Transport affordability and access remains a huge issue for students and young workers in terms of the cost of living, as well as having a crucial role to play in climate action. We need action, not words, from this government,” concluded the statement.

