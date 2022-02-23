High praise for Christmas Day emergency flood response by Laois Council workers

Laois County Council staff have received high praise from their swift response to emergency flooding on Christmas Day.

In doing so Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, recounted what happened in the Killeshin area on Christmas Day due to heavy rain.

He said he received a phone call from residents on December 25 who need help due to damage to the road at the location known as ‘the cuts’

Cllr Fleming said he first went to the scene before calling the council response team.

“There was massive flooding on the road that was in serious disrepair. The water was still flying down it.

“The amount of water flowing on the rocks and stones was absolutely absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

Cllr Fleming said he called the council’s Area Supervisor Kevin Coogan on the scene who answered immediately. Mr Coogan than arranged for William Malone and other workers to attend the scene.

He said council staff went to Killeshin on Christmas day to make the road safe. He said they returned on St Stephen’s day to carry out more work.

Cllr Fleming asked Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh to extend his thanks to the council team when he recounted their response a the recent Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

“I'd like to particularly thank them for the massive response of Christmas Day to that very serious emergency,” he said.

Cllr Fleming added that local people also appreciated the work done at the time as the damaged done caused a big concern.