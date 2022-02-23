Search

23 Feb 2022

High speed invited on approach to pedestrian crossing used by Laois schoolchildren

Public representative calls for action

Pat O'Neill with his children Eerin, Orna, Ava making use of the new pedestrian crossing

Picture of flat crossing for illustration purposes

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

23 Feb 2022 7:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Action is needed in Graiguecullen to slow speeding traffic at a pedestrian crossing used children on their way to school, according to a Laois county councillor.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, raised the issue at the recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

He tabled a motion calling on the council to carry out a traffic survey at the entrance to Graigue na hAbhainn Estate on the Ballickmoyler Road in the Laois Carlow town with a view to installing appropriate traffic controls.

He told the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal district meeting that that a straight stretch of road leads to roundabout. He this invites ‘high speed’ until vehicles hit entrance Graigue na hAbhainn. 

He said that while there is a pedestrian crossing with flashing beacons, it is not a raised crossing. 

“People tend to fly across (the crossing) with kids. It's the only access point for the children to cross the road at that location if they're heading down to the St Fiacc's National School. 

He said the volume of traffic and the speed of the traffic demands action.

“It's obvious that something needs to be put in place to stop at some type of control, whether it's raising the crossing itself, or in addition, a digital speed sign,” he said.

He added that a new housing development would see 70 homes built in the area.

Woman took drink and curlers from a shop in Laois

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design Office, replied in writing.

Ex-Celtic star Paddy McCourt protests innocence in court appearance on sex charge

He siad the council would carry out a traffic survey at the entrance to the estate on the Ballickmoyler Road with a view to installing appropriate traffic controls. He said speeds and traffic counts will be surveyed in the next few weeks.

Cllr Mullins welcomed this response.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media