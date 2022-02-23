High speed invited on approach to pedestrian crossing used by Laois schoolchildren

Action is needed in Graiguecullen to slow speeding traffic at a pedestrian crossing used children on their way to school, according to a Laois county councillor.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, raised the issue at the recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

He tabled a motion calling on the council to carry out a traffic survey at the entrance to Graigue na hAbhainn Estate on the Ballickmoyler Road in the Laois Carlow town with a view to installing appropriate traffic controls.

He told the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal district meeting that that a straight stretch of road leads to roundabout. He this invites ‘high speed’ until vehicles hit entrance Graigue na hAbhainn.

He said that while there is a pedestrian crossing with flashing beacons, it is not a raised crossing.

“People tend to fly across (the crossing) with kids. It's the only access point for the children to cross the road at that location if they're heading down to the St Fiacc's National School.

He said the volume of traffic and the speed of the traffic demands action.

“It's obvious that something needs to be put in place to stop at some type of control, whether it's raising the crossing itself, or in addition, a digital speed sign,” he said.

He added that a new housing development would see 70 homes built in the area.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design Office, replied in writing.

He siad the council would carry out a traffic survey at the entrance to the estate on the Ballickmoyler Road with a view to installing appropriate traffic controls. He said speeds and traffic counts will be surveyed in the next few weeks.

Cllr Mullins welcomed this response.