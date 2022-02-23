HSE appeal to Laois people and other midlanders about very busy local hospital

People are being asked to consider their care options before attending Tullamore Hospital as it is experiencing 'a very busy period'

The HSE says the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is experiencing a very busy period with an increased number of people attending the Emergency Department.

The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).

A statement issued on Wednesday, February 23 said: "We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency."

If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation

·ensure you wear a mask,

·practice social distancing

·ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid