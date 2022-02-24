Planned power outages hit hundreds of Laois homes and businesses

Hundreds of Laois homes and businesses have no electricity today, due to planning power outages by the ESB Networks.

Premises in Mountmellick and in Stradbally are affected, with businesses forced to close this Thursday, February 24.

ESB Networks say that the outages are required for essential maintenance.

In Mountmellick the cut affects 175 premises. Electricity is gone from 11.40am until 4pm.

Another 87 premises are affected in Stradbally, where the outage is from 9.47am to be restored at 1pm today.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are carrying out essential improvement / maintenance works in your area and will restore power as quickly as possible." ESB Networks have said.

The works come in the wake of the triple storms last week, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Business announced closures today on foot of the cuts include the Paint Store and Your Stop in O'Connell Square, Mountmellick and Stradbally Pharmacy.