Fence needed between Laois fishing lake and children's play area

Gills Pond in Ballinakill, beside the Heywood Village housing estate
A fence has been requested to protect children playing next to a fishing lake in a Laois village.
The Heywood Village housing estate faces onto the scenic Gills Pond, a popular angling destination.
However children play football on the green next to the water and it must be made safer says a local councillor.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the February meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking Laois County Council to replace the fence.
"There is a small fence at the end of the estate, it's not two feet tall. When people come to the angling lake they park along it. This is just to have a boundary for kids playing football on the green that will be safe," he said.
In reply, the Portlaoise MD office will examine the location and carry out repairs as required.
