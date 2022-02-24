Search

24 Feb 2022

Fence needed between Laois fishing lake and children's play area

Fence needed between Laois fishing lake and children's play area

Gills Pond in Ballinakill, beside the Heywood Village housing estate

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

24 Feb 2022 11:53 AM

A fence has been requested to protect children playing next to a fishing lake in a Laois village.

The Heywood Village housing estate faces onto the scenic Gills Pond, a popular angling destination.

However children play football on the green next to the water and it must be made safer says a local councillor.

IN PICTURES: Swimmers brave icy Laois Offaly lake to support amenity

Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the February meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking Laois County Council to replace the fence.

"There is a small fence at the end of the estate, it's not two feet tall. When people come to the angling lake they park along it. This is just to have a boundary for kids playing football on the green that will be safe," he said.

In reply, the Portlaoise MD office will examine the location and carry out repairs as required.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media