Cars 'parked all over the place' in old Laois estate

A ramp is needed at the entrance to a Mountrath estate while a road should be widened at the far end, according to the Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, made the proposal at the recent meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District in relation to Fr O’Connor Crescent. His motion added that any work should be carried out in consultation with residents.

“It is one of the oldest estates and the residents do a lot of the upkeep. Like a lot of older estates, the roads are narrower,” he said.

He said the residents are concerned about the speed of traffic in the vicinity of the estate which is beside the town’s Fire Station on Shannon Street.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, said he had raised the issue previously but the work was not done.

“I fully understand why it is back on the agenda,” he said.

He said a shortage of parking means cars are “parked all around the place”.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied to the motion. He said a survey will be undertaken in the estate to identify traffic pinch points. He added that traffic calming options will also be considered.