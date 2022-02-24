Search

25 Feb 2022

Cars 'parked all over the place' in old Laois estate

Wider road and speed ramp called for

Cars 'parked all over the place' in old Laois estate

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

24 Feb 2022 10:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A ramp is needed at the entrance to a Mountrath estate while a road should be widened at the far end, according to the Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, made the proposal at the recent meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District in relation to Fr O’Connor Crescent. His motion added that any work should be carried out in consultation with residents.

“It is one of the oldest estates and the residents do a lot of the upkeep. Like a lot of older estates, the roads are narrower,” he said.

He said the residents are concerned about the speed of traffic in the vicinity of the estate which is beside the town’s Fire Station on Shannon Street.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, said he had raised the issue previously but the work was not done. 

“I fully understand why it is back on the agenda,” he said.

Fence needed between Laois fishing lake and children's play area

He said a shortage of parking means cars are “parked all around the place”. 

'Eat or heat?' Laois Offal families struggling to cope with fuel and heating bills

Sinn Féin TD wants cabon tax hike halted

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied to the motion. He said a survey will be undertaken in the estate to identify traffic pinch points. He added that traffic calming options will also be considered.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media