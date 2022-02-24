Search

25 Feb 2022

No power means expensive flood solution didn't work during storms in Laois town

No power means expensive flood solution didn't work during storms in Laois town

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

24 Feb 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A busy road in Portarlington had to be shut this week due to flooding because the electricty has not been switched on to power a new system that would take the water away.

Laois County Council ordered a road closure on Monday, February 21 after the storms Franklin, Dudley and Eunice caused flooding on the road with the area under the railway bridge.

Residents along the Ballymorris Road in Portarlington have had to put up with significant disruption in recent years due to problems with the flooding especially under the railway bridge.

While the issue is not a new one, it was accepted that the problem got worse due to new houses being built along the road. This led the local authority to devise an engineering solution that would see water pumped away with there is a flood risk.

The road had to be closed to facility this work which was finally completed in the week of Storm Dudley. However, it did not work because there was no electricity connection to the pumps installed.

IN PICTURES: Swimmers brave icy Laois Offaly lake to support amenity

Laois County Council is now waiting on the ESB to connect pumps to the power supply.

Residents hope that when the connection is made the problem will be solved. However, their concern is that it may not do so as the Ballymorris Road flooded beyond the railway bridge during the storms. They say this was not a common prior to construction works.

'Eat or heat?' Laois Offal families struggling to cope with fuel and heating bills

Sinn Féin TD wants cabon tax hike halted

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, confirmed that the power needs to be connected and he is hopeful it will happen soon. He also believe this should solve the problem for the whole road.

"That spot under the Railway Bridge on Ballymorris Road was always prone to flooding after very heavy rain. The Council carried out works to install an underground holding tank beside the bridge and a pumping station to pump the water up the road to the storm drain. The works were completed last week and the Council is now waiting for the ESB to connect the supply to the pump.Hopefully this will be a permanent solution," said the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District representative.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media