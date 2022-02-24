Two Laois filmmakers had a premiere at Dublin International Film Festival

Robert O'Sullivan and Laura Cullen
Two Laois film makers, Laura Cullen from Mountrath and Robert O’Sullivan from Ballyfin had their short film Finding Company premiered at the First Frame event at Dublin International Film Festival this afternoon.
The two University College Cork students wrote, directed and produced their short film during lockdown.
Image from Finding Company below.
Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival runs from February 23 - March 6 in cinemas and with a selection of films also available online.
