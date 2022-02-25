Laois communities urged to tap into €7 million fund that can make a big difference

Community groups, sports clubs and other organisations in parts of Laois where the population has declined are being urged to tap into a €7 million fund that can boost their local facilities.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State in the Department of Finance Seán Fleming made the appeal in relation to the Government launch the 2022 CLÁR Programme.

He said CLÁR is a capital investment programme for rural areas which have experienced significant levels of depopulation in the past with focus on developing local facilities and amenities which will enhance our rural communities.

Minister Fleming explained that many areas in Laois have benefitted significantly from the CLÁR grants in recent years.

The Camross Parish Development Association received €50,000 in 2021 to help to deliver a Community Garden in the new

Camross Village Park.

The Ballyfin Community Development Association received almost the same amount last year to provide a children’s playground.

Minister Fleming said it is important that as many similar applications as possible are submitted from Laois for 2022.

"I would encourage all groups which can benefit from these grants to apply which will enable local community groups, sports groups, youth groups and similar organisations to enhance and develop projects in their local areas," he said.

The TD explained that the programme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development with Measure 1 delivered by Laois County Council in consultation with local communities. Measures 2 and 3 are administered directly by the Department.

He outlined what the measures being funded under the 2022 CLÁR Programme are:

Measure 1: will support a variety of capital interventions that contribute to the enhancement of existing, and/or the development of new, accessible Community Recreation Facilities. Applications can also include small scale renovation works to community facilities for example: Community Gyms , walking / Running Tracks, Outdoor Toilet Facilities, Car Parking and Public Lighting. Grants of up to €50,000 available in respect of Measure 1

Measure 2: is open to established organisations/groups that operate entirely on a voluntary basis and who are involved in the provision of transport services, free of charge, to people requiring wheelchair accessible vehicles to access day care or other medical therapy or respite services and/or those requiring transport to/from hospitals for treatment under the National Cancer Care Programme. In addition to this, applications will also be accepted from Community First Responder Organisations, and Voluntary Search and Rescue Organisations.

Full details of the Programme and application process are available on the Department’s website HERE.