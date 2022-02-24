'A drop of whiskey when need arises' 90th birthday advice from Laois lady

Nancy Phelan, a well known native of Cullohill in Laois, has celebrated her 90th birthday.

The celebrations were held on February 19, and Nancy who enjoys good health and a keen interest in current affairs, has some sound advice for others on how to live a long, healthy life.

Apart from breaking her hip six years ago, Nancy has been blessed with good health.

When asked by her niece Ann Marie what she attributes her long life and good health to, she was quick to reply.

“Hard work, early to bed and a drop of Jameson whenever the need arises,” Nancy said.

Nancy was born on February 19, 1932, the year of the formation of the first Fianna Fáil government under Eamon de Valera.

She has lived all her life in Cullohill and farmed with her late husband Liam for many years.

She has Cullohill Castle as the picturesque backdrop to her cottage and she has on numerous occasions given historical accounts and stories about the castle to visitors to the area.

Nancy keeps up to date with world affairs and national news. She is also something of a local historian and is often sought out by people from near and far who may be trying to piece together their family ties with Cullohill.

As recently as last year she took part in a video production by Terry Smeaton in which she discussed her extensive knowledge about the castle and locality.

Nancy was born in Cullohill to Richard and Mary Roberts and she had two sisters. Her older sister May joined the Presentation Order and sadly passed away in 1994.

Her younger sister Agnes Conroy lives in Mountmellick and both of them are in contact with each other every day. She has nine grandnieces and grandnephews who all love visiting Nancy as she spoils them with treats.

As Nancy heads into her 91st year, her family and friends wish her many more years of health, happiness and good cheer, and to enjoy the celebrations.