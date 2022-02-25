Search

25 Feb 2022

Laois Offaly homes will be insulated from cold and rising fuel prices claims Green Minister

Insulation jobs can't be kept for Offaly people

Laois Offaly homes will be insulated from cold and rising fuel prices claims Green Minister

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

25 Feb 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Social homes in the Midlands be insulated from the cold and rising fuel prices because of the priority status of the region for retrofitting, a Laois Offaly Government Minister has claimed.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said 345 houses are being retrofitted across Laois and Offaly. She said the first of these home retrofits have been completed, and work is progressing well on the remainder.

The Green Party senator claimed it will have a benefit

“Getting that priority status for the Midlands has really made a difference, and we’re well ahead of other counties because of it.

"It also means people are becoming more skilled at retrofitting, and over recent weeks there’s been a huge increase in the number of people registering for the Retrofit Skills Programme at the Mount Lucas training centre run by Laois and Offaly Education Training Board. It’s expected that between 800 and 1,000 people will be trained there this year," she said.

A statement added that Minister Hackett "dismissed recent suggestions" that jobs on Offaly projects should be ring-fenced for Offaly people.

“It simply wouldn’t be possible to discriminate against job applicants for retrofitting work on the basis that they are not from Offaly,” she said.

“However, the training offered at Mount Lucas is giving the people of Offaly, and across the Midlands, a wonderful opportunity train locally for emerging employment opportunities. I would encourage anyone interested in this career to avail of it. 

Minister Hackett also pointed in her statement that the Midlands is prioritised for funding from the EU to ease this region’s transition to a Green economy. The fund is open to East Galway, North Tipperary, Longford, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, West Kildare and Roscommon

“It is fair to say that Offaly County Council, Offaly Local Development Committee and Community Groups within Offaly have demonstrated a strong showing in relation to previous Just Transition Funds, and this bodes well for equally strong applications to the EU JT Fund,” she said.

“I will continue to advocate that Offaly is the most impacted county, and as such deserves the largest share of the fund. This is not conjecture, but a fact that has been widely and well documented, for example, most recently in the EnvEcon Report 2021. 

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to re-orientate the Midlands to a sustainable track and I believe that Offaly partners are the best placed to take advantage of this and pass this advantage along. I will continue to support them in this,” she said.

Laois gets €760,000 for remote working community hubs

Town and Village funding for Laois revealed

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media