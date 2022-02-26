€1 million enterprise land deal for Portlaoise enterprise park

More jobs may be in the pipeline for Laois, with the sale of a prime industrial site.

A piece of prime Laois industrial enterprise land is about to be sold for €1million to a multinational construction company.

Laois County Council is proposing to sell 3.42 hectares of serviced land it owns in J17 National Enterprise Park near Portlaoise, beside the M7 motorway.

The land will be sold for €1,060,200 plus VAT, if councillors approve the sale.

The buyer is Kirby Group Engineering ULC, Raheen Business Park, Limerick.

The sale will be considered at the February meeting of Laois County Council on Monday, February 28.

Founded in 1964, Kirby is a leading Mechanical and Electrical engineering contractor with operations in Ireland, the UK and Northern Europe. The company, with a turnover of €360m, delivers high-value engineering and construction services and directly employs over 1,200 highly-skilled professionals.

It is the latest and biggest land deal to be done by Laois County Council at J17 National Enterprise Park.

They bought the 28 hectare site at Togher from Supermacs Ireland Ltd for €1.75million four years ago. Their intention was to build roads and services on it and then market it and sell off individual sites to create jobs in Laois, to a mix of expanding Laois businessses, and national and international companies.

So far some 270 jobs have been created all going well with the companies who invested.

The council has sold 1.56ha to Laois company Aubren for €325k, over 2ha for €925,000 to Glanbia Cheese EU for a mozzarella factory with an option to purchase more land; 3ha to Mountmellick company Midland Steel for €562,400 plus VAT; while Laois company Alpha Drives bought 0.6ha for €112,463.

The council state that J17 National Enterprise Park is focused on heavy, light and ICT industry, trade warehousing, distribution, logistics and other uses associated with the transport industry. Located directly on the M7/M8 national motorway network it enables easy access to Cork, Limerick and Dublin including Dublin Airport and Port within 1 hour.