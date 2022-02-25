Emo Court to host major business and sporting event where Ireland's Fittest sports club will be crowned

A major new business and sporting event is set to shine the spotlight on Emo Court and Parklands in May. While businesses from around Laois will be able to take a stall and showcase their products, it will also coincide with 32 clubs from around the Country taking part in a competition to be crowned the 'Fittest Club in Ireland'.

The clubs taking part will have t navigate their way through a raft of exciting events including obstacles courses and head-to-head races to be crowned with the title of ‘Fittest Club in Ireland’.

The official launch of 'Shine 2022' took place in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, on Thursday, 24th February with the event set to take place on Saturday May 21, 2022.

Speaking at the official launch of Shine 2022, Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Martin Crowley, said:

“Shine 2022 will offer a massive platform for Laois businesses to showcase their products and services in a trade show style event in the magnificent Emo Court Estate. It will also offer sports clubs the chance to compete against each other in a way that will test the athletes both physically and mentally while showing the power of teamwork that’s required to become Ireland's fittest club.

"Thanks to the amazing financial help of our sponsors, this event will be free admission on the day which promises to be a great family day out for everyone.”

Martin Crowley speaking at the launch

The 32 participating clubs will come from a range of sporting backgrounds including soccer, GAA, basketball, athletics, swimming and boxing.

Caragh Burns-Sharma, Chairperson of Laois Tourism, added:

“We are delighted that another exciting festival is joining the calendar of events in Laois. Shine will be a great event, in a stunning setting, with something for everyone. Congratulations to the organisers for their foresight and hard work. We are really looking forward to the inaugural Shine festival.”

With prize money totalling €10,000 on the day, it is sure to be a very competitive, exciting and well supported event attracting a considerable amount of new visitors to Emo Court and Parklands, which will be of considerable benefit to the local community, Laois businesses exhibiting on the day, and to Laois tourism. This is a unique event with a perfect blend of business, sport and tourism in attracting people to Laois.

Caroline Hofman, CEO of Laois Chamber highlighted:

“Shine is sure to be a well-supported and competitive event, attracting a huge number of visitors on the day so it is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your Laois-based business, products and services in an outdoor, trade show style event with the scenic backdrop of Emo Court House.

"Laois Chamber are looking forward to welcoming our members and the wider Laois business community to this trade show style event which will be taking place in tandem with Shine, ensuring a terrific opportunity for businesses to showcase what they offer.

"Well done to everyone involved in making Shine 2022 happen.”

Caroline Hoffman speaking to those in attendance at the launch

Alison Browne, President of Laois Chamber, also added:

“A great new event, in a beautiful location, Shine will showcase Laois for fun and for business. Well done to Emo GAA for their fabulous foresight in creating this new event which will grow from strength to strength. Laois Chamber are delighted to be part of this exciting event. Mark it in your diary, Saturday 21st May, an event not to be missed.”

If you are interested in getting involved on the day by entering a team or showcasing your business on the day against the beautiful backdrop of Emo Court and Parklands, please visit www.shineinemo.ie

For any sports teams or business enquiries, please contact Martin Crowley on 087 8181444.

For anyone interested in exhibiting their Laois business or services on the day, please contact Alison Browne on 087 2617467 or Caroline Hofman on 085 2566522.